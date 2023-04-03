Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Chevron stock opened at $163.16 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.51. The company has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

