Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Decreases By 6.4%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,700 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 949,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 174.3 days.

Finnair Oyj Stock Performance

FNNNF stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Finnair Oyj has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

About Finnair Oyj

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

