Short Interest in GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Decreases By 6.3%

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,567.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group downgraded GCC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

GCC Stock Down 21.1 %

Shares of GCWOF opened at $6.00 on Monday. GCC has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

