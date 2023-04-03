Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Decreases By 6.1%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,600 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 899,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Kopin Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.48.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Kopin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kopin by 425.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kopin by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kopin by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 161,479 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

