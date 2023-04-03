SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

