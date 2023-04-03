SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 507.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,572 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1,830.6% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 66,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 63,522 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $92.82 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $103.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

