SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $92.82 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.