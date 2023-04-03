SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,527.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $44.90 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

