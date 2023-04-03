SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWX. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $715.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

