Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $113.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

