Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,259,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $29.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

