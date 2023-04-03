Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $93.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $482.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

