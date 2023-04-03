Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Visa by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 370,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $77,050,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 40,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

