The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Clorox worth $48,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $158.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.34. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

