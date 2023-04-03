The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Short Interest Update

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $158.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.34. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

