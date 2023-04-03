The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Decreased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.8% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 41,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 190,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 3.4 %

HD opened at $295.12 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $299.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.