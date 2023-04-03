The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 190,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:HD opened at $295.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.05 and its 200-day moving average is $303.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $299.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

