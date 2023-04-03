The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817,233 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $38.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

