The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 1.4 %

MOS stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.