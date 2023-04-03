The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $148.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.19.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

