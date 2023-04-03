The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PG opened at $148.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.