The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $148.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.15 and its 200-day moving average is $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

