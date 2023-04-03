Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 600 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in InMode were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in InMode by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Price Performance

NASDAQ INMD opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.11. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About InMode

Several research firms recently commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.