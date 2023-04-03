Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth $56,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 0.2 %

HOLX opened at $80.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.