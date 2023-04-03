Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOC opened at $461.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

