Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ciena by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marketfield Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

CIEN opened at $52.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

