Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.45.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $151.16 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.90%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

