Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 157.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,576,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $29.43 on Monday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.64.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

