Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $165.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.16. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.