Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $57,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in ASML by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,480,000. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ASML by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $680.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

