Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

