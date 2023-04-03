Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ARIS stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $448.94 million, a PE ratio of 389.69 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 1,800.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

