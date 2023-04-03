Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.91.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

