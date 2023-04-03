Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 600 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.6 %

OKE opened at $63.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

