Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases New Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,915 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after buying an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $61,389,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,030,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $14.42 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

