Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $186.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.95 and a 200 day moving average of $167.34.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.