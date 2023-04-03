Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 132 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 245,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

