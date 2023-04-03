Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 140 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT opened at $98.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.