Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 305 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after buying an additional 50,648 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $93.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.