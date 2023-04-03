Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 464 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $76.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

