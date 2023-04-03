Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 529 Shares of ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIG. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy by 4,220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIG opened at $37.32 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Energy has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

