Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 566 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,504,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT opened at $27.96 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

