Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 8,380 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $96.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.10. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

