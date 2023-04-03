Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 8,700 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after buying an additional 525,165 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Pure Storage by 233.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,425,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,006,000 after purchasing an additional 328,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Pure Storage Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE PSTG opened at $25.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.48, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.