Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $156.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.64.

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

