Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

TSN opened at $59.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

