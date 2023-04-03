Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,643 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

