Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several research firms have commented on ESRT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

