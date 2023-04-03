Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 37.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $14,241,305.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.55.

IVZ opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $23.83.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.