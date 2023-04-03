Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 957.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $386.25 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.79.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

